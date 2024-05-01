Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

