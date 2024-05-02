7,639 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 480,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 262,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

XSEP opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

