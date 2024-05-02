Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

