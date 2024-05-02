Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 270.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,345,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 373,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,174 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.32 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

