ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,423.0 days.

ALS Price Performance

CPBLF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

