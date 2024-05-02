ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,423.0 days.
ALS Price Performance
CPBLF opened at $8.51 on Thursday. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.
About ALS
