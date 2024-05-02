Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Willard I. Hill, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director Willard I. Hill, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $16,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,631 shares in the company, valued at $216,325.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.