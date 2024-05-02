Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.28. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.63.
Check-Cap Company Profile
