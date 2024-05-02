StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

