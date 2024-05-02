StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.