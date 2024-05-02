Choreo LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

