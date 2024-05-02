Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

YUM opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

