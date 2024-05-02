Choreo LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 280,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $371.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

