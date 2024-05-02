Choreo LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

