Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Peter Mccann Sells 5,220 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Civeo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.33. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civeo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

