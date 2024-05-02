Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $693.63 million, a PE ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 871.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

