St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($9.96) to GBX 637 ($8.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered St. James’s Place to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.28) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 750 ($9.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 646.75 ($8.12).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 393.60 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.05). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 588.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 436 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,475.47). 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

