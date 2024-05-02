LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.40.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

