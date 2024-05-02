Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENTG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

