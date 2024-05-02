DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLOW opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

