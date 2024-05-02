Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.85) to GBX 3,550 ($44.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.41).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,742.50 ($34.45) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,874.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,886.67. The company has a market cap of £61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,840.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,694.50 ($46.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett purchased 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

