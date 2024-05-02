Royal Bank of Canada Increases Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s current price.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 874 ($10.98).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 659 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 661.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 583.37. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 549.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

