AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm's revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

