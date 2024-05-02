Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for IDEX (IEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):

4/25/2024 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2024 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $252.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $254.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – IDEX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $221.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

