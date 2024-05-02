Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $182.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

