Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,524.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

