Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolv Technologies

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,819,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 4,577,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 686,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.