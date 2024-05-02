Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.88 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 319,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25.
