ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Shares Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16.
