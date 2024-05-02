EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. EPAM Systems has set its Q1 guidance at $2.26-2.34 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $10.00-10.40 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
EPAM Systems stock opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average of $273.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43.
EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
