NuScale Power (SMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect NuScale Power to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, analysts expect NuScale Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Down 0.9 %

NuScale Power stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.