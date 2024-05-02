GoodRx (GDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoodRx stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -348.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

