Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.