Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY24 guidance at $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 10.900-11.400 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $232.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.58. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.