Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Down 3.8%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 74,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.34 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Vertex Resource Group

In other news, insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 152,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$61,024.40. Insiders have sold 236,160 shares of company stock valued at $94,324 over the last three months. 37.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.