IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.17 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 14,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $118.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

