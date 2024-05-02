Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 2.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 305,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 406,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $247.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 548,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 169,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

