Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Trading Down 0.2%

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 63.70 ($0.80). 142,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 193,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.80).
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.27.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -8,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.
See Also
