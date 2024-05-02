Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after buying an additional 168,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,398,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

