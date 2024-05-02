HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $619,320 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

