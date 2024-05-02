iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

IH opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter.

iHuman Announces Dividend

iHuman Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

