Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $251,000 Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $480.22 million, a PE ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.