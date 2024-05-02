Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$96.31.

IMO opened at C$92.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$101.63.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

