Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.81.

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$18.60 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$20.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

