Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.11 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.45 and a 12-month high of C$23.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Insider Activity at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.