Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$212,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.5 %
CMG stock opened at C$10.93 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$887.84 million, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.92.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
