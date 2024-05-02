Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Sells $151,920.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

FNF opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

