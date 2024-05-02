International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,548 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth $17,055,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP increased its position in iRobot by 21.9% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 362,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

