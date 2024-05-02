Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.26. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 6,036 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.