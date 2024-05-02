Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.30

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $5.58. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 8,470 shares traded.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

