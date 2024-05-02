NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.68. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 726,512 shares.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 123.23% and a negative net margin of 162.55%.

Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix

About NanoVibronix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoVibronix stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAOV Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.75% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.