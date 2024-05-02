NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.68. NanoVibronix shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 726,512 shares.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 123.23% and a negative net margin of 162.55%.
Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix
About NanoVibronix
NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoVibronix
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.