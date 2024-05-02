712 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $91.85 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Report on KALU

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.